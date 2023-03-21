NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 292,773 shares of company stock worth $51,181,100. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.73 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

