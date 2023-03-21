NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, hitting $261.99. 54,517,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,716,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.84. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,773 shares of company stock valued at $51,181,100 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.