NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,057 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.8 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

