Oasis Network Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $345.74 million and $42.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05833548 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $34,694,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

