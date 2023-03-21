ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OBSV stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. ObsEva has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ObsEva by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

