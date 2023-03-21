Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.