OLIO Financial Planning Has $267,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OLIO Financial Planning cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.92. 4,848,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,119,362. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

