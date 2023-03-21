OLIO Financial Planning Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.5% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 76,794 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 2,218,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,053,077. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.