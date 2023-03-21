OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Tops $187.26 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. OMG Network has a market cap of $255.14 million and approximately $187.26 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00006491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018629 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000192 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

