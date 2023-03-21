OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $194,230.16 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

