OppFi (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

OppFi Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. 2,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. OppFi has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter worth $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in OppFi by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

