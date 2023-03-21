Orbit Chain (ORC) Hits Market Cap of $63.33 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $63.33 million and $949,643.60 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,344,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

Orbit Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

