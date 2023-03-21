Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $63.95 million and approximately $992,394.88 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,344,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).

Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

