Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0889 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $61.42 million and $3.09 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08858387 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,500,900.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

