Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Critical Analysis

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 22.85% 11.03% 0.99% TowneBank 25.42% 10.19% 1.15%

Dividends

This table compares Origin Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TowneBank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TowneBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Origin Bancorp and TowneBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million 2.63 $87.71 million $3.29 9.97 TowneBank $743.51 million 2.64 $188.99 million $2.60 10.36

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TowneBank beats Origin Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

