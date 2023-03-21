Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Shares Up ∞

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 61,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 113,555 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Orla Mining Trading Up ∞

The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 71,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324,450 shares in the company, valued at C$12,784,475. Also, Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$683,027.83.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

