Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:ORGet Rating) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OR traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.76. The company had a trading volume of 404,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.