Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 15,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OR traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.76. The company had a trading volume of 404,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

