Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel Sells 15,000 Shares

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of OR traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.76. The company had a trading volume of 404,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$20.71.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 44.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Articles
