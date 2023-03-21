Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.74 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $407.37 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

