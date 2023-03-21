Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 3.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Owl Rock Capital worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% in the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.86%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Articles

