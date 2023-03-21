P E Global LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

P E Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 100.0% of P E Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. P E Global LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $355,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. American Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $107.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

