Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,255,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the previous session’s volume of 176,474 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Pampa Energía Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía Company Profile
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pampa Energía (PAM)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.