Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,255,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the previous session’s volume of 176,474 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $28.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

