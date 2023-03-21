Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 943,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,062,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAAS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.