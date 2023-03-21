Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 61,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 13.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

