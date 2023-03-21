Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX) Insider James (Jim) Simpson Purchases 200,000 Shares

Peel Mining Limited (ASX:PEX – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Simpson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,800.00 ($18,657.72).

James (Jim) Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 70,849 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,848.01 ($6,609.40).

On Wednesday, January 11th, James (Jim) Simpson bought 112,362 shares of Peel Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,348.78 ($14,328.04).

Peel Mining Price Performance

About Peel Mining

Peel Mining Limited engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in the Cobar Region of New South Wales, Australia. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Mallee Bull copper project comprising an area of 85 square kilometers located in the central New South Wales.

