Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (ASX:PIC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 26th. This is an increase from Perpetual Equity Investment’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests and manages the portfolio of listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

