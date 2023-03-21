Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87), with a volume of 57449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PDL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £137.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7,200.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petra Diamonds

In other news, insider Varda Shine acquired 24,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,051.55 ($24,624.28). 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interests in three underground producing mines, including the Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and the Williamson mine located in Tanzania.

