Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 295.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,599,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,906 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,338,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,454,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,275,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 859,771 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

