Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

