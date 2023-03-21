Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,166 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,166 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

