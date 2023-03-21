Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,695 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $176,542,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

