Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes $657,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

ELV stock opened at $466.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

