Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.