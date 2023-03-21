Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,089.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,089.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phreesia by 85.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

