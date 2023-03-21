Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $148,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 153,267 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,436. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average is $135.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

