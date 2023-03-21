Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $39,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 116,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,777. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.34.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

