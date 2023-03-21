Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 25,274 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after purchasing an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 240,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 529,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 2,028,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,403. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

