Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,057 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, reaching $239.98. 87,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,887. The company has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.77 and a 200-day moving average of $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

