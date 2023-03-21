Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

PLRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $56,744.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $529,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,552.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,995 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLRX opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

