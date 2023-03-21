Pocket Network (POKT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $52.76 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $52.76 million and $1.46 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00364987 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.44 or 0.26528559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars.

