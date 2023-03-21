Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pola Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

