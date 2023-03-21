Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit’s (NASDAQ:PTHRU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit Trading Down 0.1 %

PTHRU stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Three, Inc. Unit has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

