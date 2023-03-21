Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

