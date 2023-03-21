Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 61,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Premier Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

