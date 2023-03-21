Priscilla Hung Sells 1,941 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,905.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GWRE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 771,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.00. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 927,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 688,264 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,158,000 after purchasing an additional 335,358 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

