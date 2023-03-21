Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

CCI stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.