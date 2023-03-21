Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PCOR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,636. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

