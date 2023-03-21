Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 120,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,037,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,129. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

