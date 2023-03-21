Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.54. 170,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,230. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.03 and a 200 day moving average of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

