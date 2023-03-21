Professional Advisory Services Inc. Invests $231,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, reaching $284.40. The stock had a trading volume of 150,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

