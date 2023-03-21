Professional Advisory Services Inc. Invests $5.84 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $68.58 on Tuesday, reaching $2,562.31. 59,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,437.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,087.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

